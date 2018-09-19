More possible victims identified after California couple charged in drug rapes

Investigators have identified three more possible victims after a California surgeon and his purported girlfriend were charged with drugging and raping two intoxicated women, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Michelle Van Der Linden, a spokesperson for the Orange County district attorney's office, said prosecutors have received numerous calls since Tuesday, when the initial charges were announced against Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley.

Robicheaux, an orthopedic surgeon, once appeared in a reality TV show called Online Dating Rituals of the American Male.

Defence attorneys say the pair deny the claims.

"All allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley," attorneys Philip Cohen and Scott Borthwick said in a statement.

The attorneys said none of the allegations involve Robicheaux's medical practice or patients.

Investigators examine thousands of videos, images

Robicheaux, 38, of Newport Beach and Riley, 31, of Brea were arrested Sept. 12 after being charged with rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, and other crimes, District Attorney Tony Rackauckas told reporters.

He said investigators were examining thousands of videos and images on Robicheaux's phone.

Some videos show women who "appear to be highly intoxicated beyond the ability to consent or resist, and they're barely responsive to the defendant's sexual advances," Rackauckas said.

On Tuesday, authorities said the defendants used their "good looks and charm to lower the inhibitions of their potential prey."

Authorities say women met the pair during social encounters where they became intoxicated and ended up at Robicheaux's apartment.

"The second defendant, being a female, is key," Rackauckas said. "A woman purporting to be his girlfriend clearly played a significant role in disarming the victims, making them feel comfortable and safe."

The district attorney showed reporters video of Robicheaux appearing on TV and photos of the two suspects in various locations.

He said the images may saying it may "jog the public's memory" and possibly encourage other people to come forward.

Robicheaux and Riley were released on $100,000 US bail each and are scheduled for arraignment Oct. 24.