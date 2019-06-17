Ousted Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi dead, state TV reports

Former Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi has died, state television reported on Monday.

It said the 67-year-old Morsi was in court Monday attending a session in his trial on espionage charges when he blacked out and later died.

Morsi, who hailed from Egypt's largest Islamist group — the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood — was elected president in 2012 in the country's first free elections following the ouster the year before of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak.

The military ousted Morsi in 2013 after massive protests, and crushed the Brotherhood in a major crackdown, arresting Morsi and many others of the group's leaders.

Morsi was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a conviction arising from the killing of protesters during demonstrations in 2012 and a life sentence for espionage in a case related to the Gulf state of Qatar.