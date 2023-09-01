Mohamed Al-Fayed, former owner of the famed Harrods department store in London whose son was killed in a car crash with Princess Diana, has died, his family said. He was 94.

Al-Fayed, a self-made Egyptian businessman who was also a former owner of Fulham Football Club, was devastated by the death of his son Dodi Fayed in the car crash in Paris, 26 years ago.

He spent the rest of his life mourning the loss and fighting the British establishment he blamed for their deaths.

"Mrs. Mohamed Al-Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday, August 30, 2023," his family said in a statement released by Fulham F.C.

"He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones."

A memorial to the late Princess Diana, left, and Dodi Fayed is seen at a London Harrods store in August 2006. (John D. McHugh/AFP/Getty Images)

Al-Fayed was convinced that Dodi and Diana, the former Princess of Wales, had been killed in a conspiracy masterminded by Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth. He maintained that the Royal Family arranged the accident because they did not like Diana dating an Egyptian.

Al-Fayed claimed that Diana was pregnant and planning to marry Dodi, and that the family could not allow her to marry a Muslim.

In 2008, Al-Fayed told an inquest the list of alleged conspirators included Philip, then-Prince Charles, former prime minister Tony Blair, Diana's sister Sarah McCorquodale, two former London police chiefs and the CIA.

The inquest concluded that Diana and Dodi died because of the reckless actions of their driver and paparazzi chasing the couple.

Rivalries and controversies

Born on Jan. 27, 1929, in Alexandria, Egypt, Al-Fayed was the son of a school inspector who began his business career with interests in shipping. He moved to Britain in the 1960s to set about building an empire.

He seemed to thrive on the limelight. Al-Fayed made headlines in the 1980s as he battled with rival tycoon Tiny Rowland over control of the House of Fraser group, which included Harrods.

Al-Fayed and his brother bought a 30 per cent stake in House of Fraser from Rowland in 1984, and took control of Harrods for £615 million (roughly £1.8 billion or $3 billion Cdn in today's currency) the following year.

That transaction put him in conflict with British authorities. The Department of Trade and Industry investigation into the purchase found that the brothers had "dishonestly misrepresented their origins, their wealth, their business interests and their resources."

Al-Fayed, right, and Brazilian soccer legend Pele play foosball in London in June 1996. (Reuters)

Al-Fayed was also a key player in the "cash for questions" scandal that roiled British politics in the 1990s.

He was sued for libel by British lawmaker Neil Hamilton. Al-Fayed claimed he had given Hamilton envelopes of cash and a lavish stay at the Ritz in Paris in return for asking questions in the House of Commons.

Hamilton's lawyer, Desmond Browne, claimed the allegation was fantasy, saying: "If there were Olympic medals for lying, Mr. Fayed would be a prime contender for a gold one."

WATCH | George Stroumboulopoulos interviews Al-Fayed in 2007: Mohamed Al Fayed Duration 13:47 The owner of Harrods is no stranger to controversy.

The jury found in Al-Fayed's favor in December 1999.

Al-Fayed's applications for British citizenship were rejected in both 1995 and 1998.

The Sunday Times Rich List, which documents the fortunes of Britain's wealthiest people, put the family's fortune at £1.7 billion ($2.9 billion Cdn) this year, making Al-Fayed the 104th richest person in Britain.