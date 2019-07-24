Suicide bomber detonates device in Mogadishu mayor's office, killing several

A suicide bomber walked into the office of Mogadishu's mayor and detonated explosives strapped to his waist, killing several people and badly wounding the mayor, Somali police said Wednesday.

The attack occurred shortly after the new United Nations envoy to Somalia, James Swan, had paid the mayor a "courtesy call" and left the compound, an official at the mayor's office told The Associated Press. The official spoke on condition of anonymity, because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The UN mission in Somalia in a tweet before the bombing posted photos of the smiling mayor and new envoy, saying Swan had received an overview of the "challenges" in the region.

The mayor, Abdirahman Omar Osman, and his deputy were rushed to a hospital with critical wounds and two district commissioners were among the dead, said police Capt. Mohamed Hussein.

It was not clear how the bomber managed to enter the mayor's office during a security meeting.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, but al-Qaeda-linked Islamist group al-Shabaab, which wants to topple the UN-backed government, regularly carries out such attacks.

The Somalia-based group was chased out of Mogadishu years ago but still controls parts of the Horn of Africa nation's south and central regions and is a frequent target of U.S. airstrikes.

"A suicide bomber walked into the meeting hall and blew up himself," said Mohamed Abdullahi, adding that his cousin and the mayor were among the officials injured.

The area was filled with ambulances after the blast, shopkeeper Mohamed Osman said.

Journalists are forbidden from going to attack sites.

Somalia has been riven by conflict since 1991, when clan warlords overthrew a dictator, then turned on each other.