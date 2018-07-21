Probe into fatal Missouri duck boat sinking could take year

Investigators say the probe into what happened when an amphibious vehicle called a duck boat sank on a Missouri lake Thursday night killing 17 people could take up to a year.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said it will investigate whether people on the boat were told not to wear life jackets and whether the captain was aware of a severe thunderstorm warning that had been issued more than 30 minutes before the boat sank.

Tia Coleman, whose family made up over half the victims — aged one to 76 — told Indianapolis television station WXIN that she and a nephew were the only survivors among 11 relatives aboard the boat. She said she lost all her children, but she did not say how many.

Coleman said the captain told passengers that they would not need life jackets. By the time of the accident, she said, "it was too late."

"We will look at the people involved. We'll look at the environment. We will be working arduously to learn what happened, why it happened and how to prevent it from happening again," said Earl Weener, a member of the NTSB.

The website for Ride the Ducks Branson has been taken down, except for a page saying the business will remain closed to support the investigation and allow time for families and the Branson community to grieve. The page says the company's leaders are heartbroken.

Jim Pattison Jr., the son of Canadian business magnate Jim Pattison and the president of Ripley Entertainment, which owns the Ride the Ducks, said Friday that the captain operating the boat had 16 years of experience and the business monitors weather. Ripley Entertainment is owned by the Jim Pattison Group, headquartered in Vancouver.

Community mourns as victims identified

The grief-stricken community of Branson, known for its country shows and entertainment, hosted two vigils Friday night. About 300 people gathered in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks of Branson and others mourned at a church, singing Amazing Grace at both locations.

Divers found four more bodies Friday in a Missouri lake where a duck boat packed with tourists capsized and sank in high winds, bringing the death toll to 17, authorities said.

Later Friday, the Stone County Sheriff's Department released a list of the people who were killed. In addition to the Indiana family, five people were from Missouri, two were from Arkansas and one was from Illinois.

The sheriff's department identified the Indiana family members as:

Angela Coleman, 45

Arya Coleman, 1

Belinda Coleman, 69

Ervin Coleman, 76

Evan Coleman, 7

Glenn Coleman, 40

Horace Coleman, 70

Maxwell Coleman, 2

Reece Coleman, 9

The people from Missouri were identified as:

William Asher, 69,

Rosemarie Hamann, 68

Janice Bright, 63

William Bright, 65

Janice and William Bright had recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. The dead also included crew member Bob Williams, 73; Leslie Dennison, 64, of Illinois; as well as Steve Smith, 53, and his son, Lance Smith, 15, both from Arkansas.

At the rally at the duck boat business, Rev. Zachary Klein said he had no words of comfort to offer the families of victims "because there simply are no words to comfort them."

Mayor Karen Best said Branson is typically a city "full of smiles ... But today we are grieving and crying."

The accident at Table Rock Lake near Branson was deadliest accident of its kind in nearly two decades. State and federal investigators were trying to determine what the sent vessel known as a duck boat to its demise. An initial assessment blamed thunderstorms and winds that approached hurricane strength, but it wasn't clear why the amphibious vehicle even ventured out into the water.

Thunderstorm warning

The risk of heavy weather was apparent hours before the boat left shore.

The National Weather Service in Springfield, about 64 kilometres north of Branson, issued a severe thunderstorm watch for its immediate area Thursday, saying conditions were ripe for winds of 112 km/h. It followed up at 6:32 p.m. with a severe thunderstorm warning for three counties that included Branson and the lake. The warning mentioned both locations. The boat went down about 40 minutes later, shortly after 7 p.m.

"When we issue a warning, it means take action," meteorologist Kelsey Angle said.

A duck boat sits idle in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator in Branson, Mo., on Friday. The amphibious vehicle is similar to one of the company's boats that capsized. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)

An investigation was underway, with help from the Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board. Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader urged anyone with video or photos of the accident to contact authorities.

The agencies were briefing Missouri's two senators on the accident. Democrat Claire McCaskill said she would look into possible "legislative solutions," while Republican Roy Blunt called it a "tragedy that never should have happened."

Suzanne Smagala with Ripley Entertainment, which owns Ride the Ducks in Branson, said the company was assisting authorities. She said this was the company's only accident in more than 40 years of operation.

Captain survived

Twenty-nine passengers and two crew members were aboard for a pleasure cruise. Seven of the 14 survivors were hurt when the vessel went down. At least two children and two adults were still hospitalized Friday afternoon. The captain survived, authorities said.

Among the injured was 14-year-old Loren Smith of Osceola, Ark. Her father, 53-year-old retired math teacher Steve Smith, and her 15-year-old brother, Lance, died in the accident. Loren suffered a concussion but survived.

"It's a hard thing," Steve Smith's father, Carroll Smith, said of losing his only child and his only grandson. "It's a very difficult day."

A woman on a nearby vessel captured video of the duck boat being tossed on the water just before it sank:

At least 11 dead, more missing after duck boat capsizes in rough waters 0:58

Brayden Malaske, of Harrah, Okla., boarded a replica 19th-century paddle-wheeler known as the Branson Belle on the same lake just before the storm hit.

At the time, he said, the water seemed calm, and no one was worried about the weather.

"But it suddenly got very dark," he recalled.

In a short video taken by Malaske from the deck of the Belle, the duck boat can be seen wallowing through the choppy, wind-whipped lake, with water only inches from its windows. Dark, rolling waves crash over its front end. The footage ends before the boat capsizes.

'Hanging on for dear life'

Later, people on Malaske's boat saw a duck boat passenger "hanging on for dear life" to the paddle wheel of the Belle, he said.

The mayor identified the crew member operating the boat as Bob Williams, known informally as "Captain Bob."

"He was a great ambassador for Branson," Best said. "He was at every event. He knew everyone. He was always promoting Branson."

Listen as a survivor recounts her ordeal after the duck boat capsized:

Tia Coleman describes what it felt like to be on sinking Missouri boat 0:45

A relative of the Coleman family, Kim Thomas Sr., said they're taking the news hard.

"The kids are doing better than we are. We have to live in this world; they have gone to the other side," said Thomas, who lives in Indianapolis.

Hamann and Asher, a St. Louis-area couple killed in the accident, had been celebrating Hamman's birthday earlier in the week. Her final Facebook photo was a selfie with Asher. He's sticking his tongue out, and she's smiling.

Friend Russ McKay said he talked to Hamann the day before the accident to say they had just gone on a paddle boat and were planning to go again. He doesn't know why they chose the duck boat instead.

"I can only imagine what they were going through. They were so in love. It's just heartbreaking," McKay said.

An email message seeking comment from Ripley Entertainment about Coleman's comment was not immediately returned.

Named for their ability to travel on land and in water, duck boats have been involved in other serious accidents in the past, including the deaths of more than 40 people since 1999.

'Death traps'

Five college students were killed in 2015 in Seattle when a duck boat collided with a bus. Thirteen people died in 1999 when a boat sank near Hot Springs, Ark.

"Duck boats are death traps," said Andrew Duffy, an attorney whose Philadelphia law firm handled litigation related to two fatal duck boat accidents there. "They're not fit for water or land because they are half car and half boat."

Safety advocates have sought improvements and complained that too many agencies regulate the boats with varying safety requirements.

The boats were originally designed for the military, specifically to transport troops and supplies in the Second World War. They were later modified for use as sightseeing vehicles.

Emergency workers patrol an area on Friday near where the duck boat capsized the night before. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)

The sheriff said Thursday that two duck boats were on the water at the time of the storm. Both were headed back to land. One returned safely. The other did not.

Divers quickly located the sunken vessel, which came to rest on its wheels on the lakebed. Authorities planned to recover it at some point in the next few days.

The boat sank in 12 metres of water and then rolled on its wheels into a deeper area with 25 metres of water.

The Ride the Ducks tour begins in downtown Branson, where the vehicles take passengers on a tour while the captain cracks jokes and points out landmarks. Eventually, the boats pull up to the lake and slowly enter the water with a small splash.

After a few minutes on the water, the vehicles return to land and to their home base, which features a store selling candy and souvenirs.