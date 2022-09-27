Rescuers search for famed ski climber who fell off 8th-highest mountain

Nepalese rescuers in a helicopter were searching Tuesday for a famed U.S. ski climber a day after she fell off near the peak of the world's eighth-highest mountain.

Also Monday, an avalanche at a lower elevation on Mount Manaslu swept several climbers, killing a Nepalese guide and injuring others.

Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-metre summit with her partner Jim Morrison when she fell off the mountain, according to Jiban Ghimire of the Kathmandu-based Shangri-La Nepal Trek that organized and outfitted the expedition.

Bad weather hampered rescue efforts Monday. But visibility was good in improved weather conditions Tuesday while a helicopter was hovering over the mountain for signs of the missing climber, Ghimire said.

Autumn climbing season

Hundreds of climbers and their local guides were attempting to reach the summit during Nepal's autumn climbing season.

All of the climbers caught in the avalanche Monday were accounted for. Some of the injured were flown to Kathmandu and were being treated in hospitals.

One of those injured, Phurte Sherpa, said there were about 13 to 14 people who were swept by the avalanche.

A Nepali sherpa guide who survived an avalanche on Mount Manaslu is taken for treatment after being flown to a hospital in Kathmandu. The avalanche, which was separate from the incident involving Nelson, swept away several climbers. (Niranjan Shrestha/The Associated Press)

"One of our friends died in the avalanche, and there has been efforts to retrieve the body, but the rescue helicopter has not been able to do so yet," Sherpa said. "Other injured ones have broken hands and feet."

Sherpa and his brother were flown by a rescue helicopter to HAMS Hospital in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

He said they were on their way to Camp Four to drop oxygen cylinders when the avalanche pushed them down to Camp Three.

Nelson, from Telluride, Colo., and Morrison, from Tahoe, Calif., are extreme skiers who summitted Mount Lhotse, the world's fourth-highest peak, in 2018.

"I am not sure about the whereabouts of the missing climber but her [partner] was with us during the search [today]. We made two helicopter rescue attempts to find her but were unable," Sherpa said.

Nepal's government has issued permits to 504 climbers to attempt to scale high mountain peaks during the autumn season. Most of them are on Mount Manaslu.