Police in Minnesota confirm that gunshots were fired at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, but say no victim has been found.

Bloomington police say the scene has been secured. They are still searching for a suspect.

Earlier, Mall of America spokesperson Dan Jasper confirmed that the mall was locked down Thursday afternoon but had no other details.

The mall, which opened in 1992, is the largest in the U.S. and is a tourist destination and community gathering spot.

Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex's Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots. Other video showed shoppers fleeing from the amusement park on the giant mall's ground level, holding their children's hands and clutching their bags.

One woman tweeted that she was shopping for clothes for high school senior pictures with her 17-year-old daughter when the store manager told them to "move as far back as possible." The woman said she was in a fitting room with her daughter. Another person posted video of dozens of people said to be gathered in the basement as warnings to "please shelter immediately" repeated over mall speakers.

Still other video showed a pair of police officers, including one with a rifle, moving through the mall, and people walking quickly away from the mall's large interior atrium area.

The Mall of America bans guns on its premises, according to its website. The mall does not have metal detectors and shoppers are not searched upon entry. It was the scene of a shooting on New Year's Eve, when two people were wounded during an apparent altercation.