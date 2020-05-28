Protests, looting erupt for 2nd night in a row over Minneapolis man's death

Violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a second straight night Wednesday, with protesters in a standoff with officers outside a police precinct and looting of nearby stores.

News helicopter footage showed protesters milling in streets near the city's 3rd Precinct station, with some running in and out of nearby stores. A Target, a Cub Foods, a Dollar Tree and an auto parts store all showed signs of damage and looting. As darkness fell, fire erupted in the auto parts store, and city fire crews rushed to control it.

Officers could be seen surrounding the nearby precinct, not attempting to intervene in the looting. Earlier, some protesters skirmished with officers, who fired rubber bullets and tear gas in a repeat of Tuesday night's confrontation. A police spokesman didn't immediately respond to messages.

The violence followed the death Monday night of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man whom police sought to arrest outside a south Minneapolis grocery store. A citizen's cell phone video showed an officer kneeling on Floyd 's neck for almost eight minutes as he eventually became unresponsive.

A Target, a Cub Foods, a Dollar Tree and an auto parts store in Minneapolis all showed signs of damage and looting. Above, a man walks out of a Target store with merchandise, and a mannequin. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via The Associated Press)

The officer and three others were fired Tuesday, and on Wednesday, Mayor Jacob Frey called for him to be criminally charged.

Protesters also gathered Wednesday evening at the officer's suburban home as well as the Minneapolis home of Mike Freeman, the Hennepin County prosecutor who would make a charging decision in the case. No violence was reported in those protests.

In California, hundreds of people protesting Floyd's death blocked a Los Angeles freeway and shattered windows of California Highway Patrol cruisers on Wednesday.