Skip to Main Content
At least 19 killed by militants in northeast Nigeria, survivor says

At least 19 killed by militants in northeast Nigeria, survivor says

At least 19 people were killed in a militant attack on a village in northeast Nigeria in the early hours of Sunday, a survivor of the attack said. The strike is the latest blow to Nigeria's efforts to defeat insurgencies by the Nigerian Islamist Boko Haram group and Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA).

Attack is latest blow to Nigeria's efforts to defeat insurgencies by Boko Haram, Islamic State in West Africa

Thomson Reuters ·
A group of men identified by Nigerian police as Boko Haram extremist fighters and leaders are shown to the media in Maiduguri, Nigeria, on July 18. The nation's effort to stamp out extremist violence appeared to suffer, the latest in a series of setbacks early Sunday when militants killed at least 19 people in a northeastern village. (Jossy Ola/Associated Press)

At least 19 people were killed in an Islamist militant attack on a village in northeast Nigeria in the early hours of Sunday, a survivor of the attack said.

The strike is the latest blow to Nigeria's efforts to defeat insurgencies by the Nigerian Islamist Boko Haram group and Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA).

In recent months, the military has suffered its heaviest defeats in years, commanders have been repeatedly replaced, and special forces soldiers have mutinied.

The militants attacked the village of Mailari in the Guzamala region of Borno state at around 2 a.m. local time, according to the survivor, Abatcha Umar.

He said he had not been able to tell whether they belonged to Boko Haram or to ISWA. Umar said he had counted 19 people killed, including his younger brother.

Locals warned of danger

The Islamist militants had been spotted around the village three days before their attack, said Umar. Locals had warned Nigerian troops stationed in the nearby town of Gudumbali, but no action was taken, he said.

An aid worker at a camp who received the survivors, and who declined to be identified, put the death toll at 63.

He said hundreds of people from villages in the area had fled to the camp for displaced people where he worked in Monguno.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us