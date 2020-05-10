U.S. Vice-President Pence self-isolates after aide diagnosed with COVID-19: official
3 other members of White House coronavirus task force in quarantine
U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence is self-isolating after an aide last week tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
An administration official said Pence is voluntarily limiting his exposure and will work from home.
He has repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 since his exposure but is following the advice of medical officials.
Pence's move comes after three members of the White House's coronavirus task force placed themselves in quarantine after coming into contact with the aide, Pence press secretary Katie Miller.
Pence was informed of the positive test Friday morning before he left Washington for a day trip to Iowa.
"Vice-President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine," said Pence spokesperson Devin O'Malley.
"Additionally, Vice-President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow."
