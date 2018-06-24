Italy, Spanish aid group at odds over 1,000 migrants at sea

A Spanish aid group that has rescued thousands of migrants in the Mediterranean Sea says seven boats with about 1,000 migrants aboard are in need of rescue off Libya's coast, but that Italy has declined its offer of help.

Proactiva Open Arms says in a tweet Sunday that Italian coast guard authorities who co-ordinate rescues sent out advisories to all ships in the area but told Proactiva: "We don't need your help."

Proactiva says Italy is seeking to have the Libyan coast guard conduct the rescues and bring the migrants back to North Africa.

Italian coast guard officials said they received distress calls from six different migrant boats Sunday that were in Libya's search-and-rescue territory. The Italians said they alerted ships in the area and formally advised the Libyan coast guard, which officially took over the rescue.

Under its new anti-migrant government, Italy has refused to let aid groups dock in Italian ports, arguing they are encouraging smugglers. Up until Sunday, Italy's rescue co-ordination centre had still engaged with the groups at sea during actual rescues.

There was no answer Sunday at the Italian coast guard.

Late Friday and into Saturday morning, Spanish authorities rescued 569 migrants, thought to be mainly from North Africa, after they crossed the Mediterranean in leaky dinghies, a makeshift wooden raft, and a canoe.

Meanwhile, European Union leaders were holding hastily arranged talks Sunday for informal discussions on the migration crisis and their growing rift over migrants and refugees, ahead of a full EU summit that starts Thursday.

While the number of migrants arriving has dropped since its height in 2015 and 2016, when 2.5 million people applied for asylum in the EU, the continent is deeply divided on how to cope with the largest influx of refugees and migrants since the Second World War.

Facing a domestic political crisis in Germany over the topic, Chancellor Angela Merkel will be seeking to get EU leaders to forge a joint approach to manage the influx.

What started as talks between a half-dozen leaders now involves about 16, as others demanded to take part.

These migrants were found off the coast in the Mediterranean and brought to the Spanish port of Malaga on Saturday. (Jon Nazca/Reuters)

At the heart of the problem lies deep divisions over who should take responsibility for arriving migrants, how long they should be required to accommodate them, and what should be done to help those EU countries hardest hit, like Italy and Greece.

Italy's populist 5-Star Movement is demanding that European countries step up and actually take action to deal with the influx, warning that the future of Europe is at stake.

The 5-Stars, who are in a ruling coalition with the anti-migrant League party, penned a blog Sunday titled "The migrant hypocrisy sinks Europe" as EU leaders met in Brussels.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the informal meeting on migration and asylum issues in Brussels on Sunday. Sixteen of the EU's 28 leaders were in attendance. (Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE)

The post complained that few countries even came close to accepting the redistributed migrants they pledged to under a failed 2015 EU plan to ease the burden on Italy and Greece.

The post said: "It's time for Europe to find itself again in the principles that everyone preaches, but few sincerely practice," saying what is at stake is "the future of Europe as a political community and its values."

While countries like Italy, Greece and Austria have been clamping down on the movement of people, Spain has taken a softer approach since the new centre-left government of Pedro Sanchez came to power in early June.

Among the most recent arrivals, more than 100 were plucked from a wooden raft heading from West Africa to the Canary Islands.