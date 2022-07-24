Bodies of 5 migrants recovered, more than 1,200 others rescued in the Mediterranean

Italian vessels have recovered five bodies and rescued 674 people packed on a fishing boat adrift in the Mediterranean off the Libyan coast, the Italian Coast Guard said on Sunday, while European charities reported saving at least 500 more.

Some of the survivors had to be plucked from the sea in the Italian operation on Saturday that was carried out 190 kilometres off the coast of Calabria by a navy mercantile ship, three Coast Guard patrol boats and a financial police boat. All of those rescued were brought to ports in Calabria and Sicily.

The causes of death for the five dead were not immediately known.

The Coast Guard said it was just one in a series of rescues in recent days in the Italian search-and-rescue area of the central Mediterranean, as desperate people fleeing poverty or oppression seek a better life in Europe. In one case, a helicopter was called to evacuate a woman in need of medical treatment from a migrant boat in a precarious condition, the Coast Guard said.

In separate operations, the German charity Sea-Watch said it rescued 444 migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean on overcrowded, rickety smugglers' boats. The Sea-Watch 3 vessel carried out the five operations over 24 hours, and said those who were rescued included a pregnant woman and a man who had suffered severe burns.

Migrants sleep on the deck of rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 on Sunday after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea. (Nora Bording/Sea-Watch/Reuters)

The charity is asking for permission to bring the rescued people to a safe port, as the rescue ship is unable to accommodate so many people.

In addition, the European charity SOS Méditerrannée said its rescue ship Ocean Viking saved 87 people, including 57 unaccompanied minors, from an overcrowded rubber boat off the Libyan coast. None had life-jackets, the charity said.

Migrant arrivals in Italy are up by nearly one-quarter from 2021, with 34,013 recorded through Friday.

While still notably fewer than the 2015 peak year, the crossings remain deadly, with 1,234 people recorded dead or missing at sea by the United Nations refugee agency this year, 823 of those in the perilous central Mediterranean.

A Sea-Watch crew member gives life-jackets to migrants on an overcrowded inflatable boat in the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday. (Nora Bording/Sea-Watch/Reuters)

16 dead in capsizing in Bahamas

Elsewhere, 16 people are dead after a vessel carrying Haitian migrants capsized off the coast of the Bahamas, authorities said on Sunday, amid a continuing wave of sea migration toward the United States.

Four women and 17 men were rescued from the incident, Immigration Minister Keith Bell of the Bahamas told Reuters.

"We mourn lives lost of those seeking a better way of life," he said. "Those here with families and friends in Haiti, encourage your loved ones not to risk their lives."

The Bahamas police said the boat capsized some 11 kilometres off the island of New Providence.

The Bahamas is a frequent transit route for Haitian migrants seeking to reach the U.S. Dangerous sea voyages in rickety vessels have become increasingly common over the last year as Haitians flee poverty and rising gang violence.