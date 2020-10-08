6 men charged in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Six people plotted to try to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home, according to a criminal complaint unsealed in federal court.

The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer "has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference to talk about the case.

Michigan was the site of demonstrations against the coronavirus lockdown orders in the spring, with many of the protesters armed.

The government used informants and undercover agents to thwart the alleged plot.

The criminal complaint said the plan involved Whitmer and her second home in northern Michigan.

Through electronic communications, two of the alleged conspirators "agreed to unite others in their cause and take violent action against multiple state governments that they believe are violating the U.S. Constitution," the FBI said.

The criminal complaint identified the six as Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta, who are all from Michigan, and Barry Croft of Delaware.

Accused of 'treason'

Fox said he needed 200 men to storm the Capitol building in Lansing and take hostages, including the governor, according to the FBI.

He said he wanted to try Whitmer for "treason" and would execute the plan before the Nov. 3 election, the government said.

Later, however, the group shifted to targeting the governor's vacation home, the FBI said.

Some of the members participated in July in firearms training with members of a militia group, it is alleged.

Last week, the state Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional a law Whitmer had used in the spring to unilaterally extend an emergency order and underlying virus-related restrictions.

"We conclude that the governor lacked the authority to declare a 'state of emergency' or a 'state of disaster' under the [Emergency Management Act] after April 30, 2020, on the basis of the COVID-19 pandemic," the court ruled.

Democrats nationally praised Whitmer's actions to combat the pandemic, and it was reported that she met with Democratic candidate Joe Biden as he narrowed down his choice of a vice-presidential running mate.

Robert Gordon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, on Tuesday reinstated rules for nursing homes and other congregate-care settings. He also told local health departments to inform K-12 schools within 24 hours of learning of a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19. A school must post it on its website within 24 hours of being notified.

The steps came a day after Gordon ordered the wearing of masks and limits on gathering sizes.

Gordon said people may support or oppose Whitmer and his orders.

"For their sake, for their loved ones and for all of us, please wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands," he said. "The virus doesn't care about the politics. The virus is on the move."

More than 7,100 residents have died with confirmed or probable COVID-19 infections in the state.

The presence of militia groups in Michigan first came to national prominence after Terry Nichols, a resident of the state, aided Timothy McVeigh in the Oklahoma City bombing of 1995. Nichols is serving a life sentence for his actions connected to the bombing, which killed 168 people.

In 2010, a Michigan militia was accused of plotting to kill law enforcement officers, but the case was not proven in court, with just two of nine accused being convicted for various weapons offences.