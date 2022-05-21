Deadly tornado damages homes, knocks out power in Michigan

A rare tornado struck the town of Gaylord, Mich., on Friday afternoon, causing widespread damage — from destroyed buildings to downed power lines.

A rare tornado tore through a small community in northern Michigan on Friday, killing at least two people and injuring more than 40 others as it flipped vehicles, tore roofs from buildings and downed trees and power lines.

The twister hit Gaylord, a city of about 4,200 people roughly 370 kilometres northwest of Detroit, at about 3:45 p.m. local time.

Gaylord police Chief Frank Claeys said the immediate moments after the tornado were tough for first responders.

"We were searching in places where we knew the occupants. We were calling them out by name," Claeys said. "It's a lot more personal when our officers know the people who live in those homes."

Mike Klepadlo, owner of Alter-Start North, a car repair shop, said he and his workers took cover in a washroom.

"I'm lucky I'm alive. It blew the back off the building," he said. "Twenty feet [6 metres] of the back wall is gone. The whole roof is missing. At least half the building is still here. It's bad."

Emma Goddard, 15, said she was at work making a smoothie for a customer when she got a phone alert about the tornado. Thinking the weather outside looked "stormy, but not scary," she dismissed it and returned to what she was doing. Her mother then called, and she assured her mom she was OK.

Two minutes later, she was pouring a customer's smoothie when her co-worker's mom rushed in yelling for them to get to the back of the building, Goddard told The Associated Press by text message. They took shelter in the walk-in cooler, where they could hear windows shattering.

"I was crammed shoulder-to-shoulder with my seven co-workers, two of my co-workers' parents and a lady from Door Dash coming to pick up her smoothies," she said.

After about 15 minutes, they left the cooler and could smell natural gas, Goddard said.

When they left the cooler about 15 minutes later and stepped outside, they saw "some of our cars in pieces and insulation all over the ground," she said, adding that three neighbouring businesses were destroyed.

Brian Lawson, a spokesperson for Munson Healthcare, said on Friday that Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord was treating 23 people who were injured by the tornado and that one person was killed.

Police reported a second death on Saturday. Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said the victim was in their 70s and lived in a mobile home park. No other details have been released.

Carroll said at least one person was not accounted for by Saturday morning, though that person didn't live in the mobile home park.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency, making further state resources available. Electricity was out for thousands of people in the area, and some roads still were clogged with downed poles and other wreckage.

"We have a lot of debris to clear," Carroll said

The Otsego County fire chief said there's "probably 95 per cent destruction" at the Nottingham mobile home park, with everything "picked up and turned over."

"I've never seen anything like this in my life," Gaylord Mayor Todd Sharrard said. "I'm numb."

Video posted online showed a dark funnel cloud materialize out of a cloud as nervous drivers looked on or slowly drove away, uncertain of its path.

Other video showed extensive damage along the city's Main Street. One building appeared to be largely collapsed, and a Goodwill store was badly damaged. A collapsed utility pole lay on the side of the road, and debris, including what appeared to be electrical wires and parts of a Marathon gas station, was scattered all along the street.

The Red Cross was setting up a shelter at a church.

Eddie Thrasher, 55, said he was sitting in his car outside an auto parts store when the tornado seemed to appear above him.

"There are roofs ripped off businesses, a row of industrial-type warehouses," Thrasher said. "RVs were flipped upside down and destroyed. There were a lot of emergency vehicles heading from the east side of town."

He said he ran into the store to ride it out.

"My adrenaline was going like crazy," Thrasher said. "In less than five minutes it was over."

Extreme winds are uncommon in this part of Michigan because the Great Lakes suck energy out of storms, especially early in spring when the lakes are very cold, said Jim Keysor, a Gaylord-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"Many kids and young adults would have never experienced any direct severe weather if they had lived in Gaylord their entire lives," he said.

Gaylord doesn't have tornado sirens. Carroll of Michigan State Police said anyone with a mobile phone was alerted of a tornado warning about 10 minutes before it struck.

The last time Gaylord had a severe wind storm was in 1998, when straight-line winds reached 160 km/h, Keysor said.

He said the conditions that spawned Friday's twister included a cold front moving in from Wisconsin and hitting hot and humid air over Gaylord, with the added ingredient of turning winds in the lower part of the atmosphere.