Another person charged in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Michigan's attorney general charged an eighth person Thursday in what authorities have described as a foiled scheme to storm the state capitol building and kidnap officials, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Brian Higgins, 51, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., was charged with material support of an act of terrorism, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. If convicted, Higgins could get up to 20 years in prison.

Seven men purportedly linked to a paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were charged in state court last week with providing material support for terrorist acts and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Federal charges were filed against six others in the alleged conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer.

"While the political rhetoric in our nation may at times be divisive, I am encouraged by the united front our law enforcement community has displayed in response to this indescribable act of terror," Nessel said.

"These were very credible and very serious threats to our elected officials and the public in general, and the swift actions taken by state and federal authorities this past week are nothing short of heroic."

Accused wanted 'civil war': attorney general

A Michigan State Police affidavit alleges that Higgins assisted four members of the Wolverine Watchmen who took part in surveillance of Whitmer's vacation home in northern Michigan. Higgins provided night-vision goggles for the mission, the document says.

"Additionally, he used a mounted digital dash camera located in his vehicle to record the surveillance of the governor's home in order to aid in kidnapping plans," it said.

The state suspects are accused of planning and training to attack the capitol in Lansing and target law enforcement officers "to instigate a civil war leading to societal collapse," Nessel said.

Higgins was arrested Thursday in Wisconsin and will be extradited to Michigan, she said.

A spokesperson for Nessel said it was uncertain whether Higgins had an attorney. He was being held in the Columbia County Jail in Wisconsin.

An FBI affidavit said the men who allegedly plotted to kidnap Whitmer had discussed taking her to Wisconsin for "trial."