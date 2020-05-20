Thousands evacuated from homes as river dams break in central Michigan

Rapidly rising water overtook dams and forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people in central Michigan, where flooding struck communities along rain-swollen waterways and the governor said one downtown could be "under approximately nine feet of water" by Wednesday.

For the second time in less than 24 hours, families living along the Tittabawassee River and connected lakes in Midland County were ordered Tuesday evening to leave home. By Wednesday morning, water covered some streets near the river in downtown Midland, including riverside parkland, and reached a hotel and parking lots.

The National Weather Service urged anyone near the river to seek higher ground following "catastrophic dam failures" at the Edenville Dam, about 225 kilometres north of Detroit, and the Sanford Dam, about 11 km downriver.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said downtown Midland, a city of 42,000 about 14 km downstream from the Sanford Dam, faced an especially serious flooding threat. Dow Chemical's main plant sits on the city's riverbank.

Rising water on the Tittabawasee River broke through the Edenville and Sandord dams leading to a warning Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that downtown Midland faced an especially serious flooding threat. Dow Chemical's main plant sits on the city's riverbank. (CBC)

"In the next 12 to 15 hours, downtown Midland could be under approximately nine feet of water," the governor said during a late Tuesday briefing. "We are anticipating an historic high water level."

Further down the Tittabawassee River, communities in Saginaw County were on alert for flooding, with a flash flood watch in effect Wednesday.

State of emergency declared

Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County and urged residents threatened by the flooding to find a place to stay with friends or relatives or to seek out one of several shelters that opened across the county.

She also encouraged people to do their best to take precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, such as wearing a face covering and observing social distancing "to the best of your ability."

"This is unlike anything we've seen in Midland County," she said. "If you have a family member or loved one who lives in another part of the state, go there now."

Emergency responders went door to door early Tuesday morning warning residents living near the Edenville Dam of the rising water. Some residents were able to return home, only to be told to leave again following the dam's breach several hours later. The evacuations include the towns of Edenville, Sanford and parts of Midland, according to Selina Tisdale, spokeswoman for Midland County.

The broken Edenville Dam spills water flowing toward Wixom Lake in Michigan in this image from May 19. (Ryan Kaleto/REUTERS)

"We were back at home and starting to feel comfortable that things were calming down," said Catherine Sias, who lives about 1.6 km from the Edenville Dam and first left home early Tuesday morning. "All of a sudden, we heard the fire truck sirens going north toward the dam."

Sias, 45, said emergency alerts then began coming on her cellphone and people started calling to make sure she was safe.

"While packing, there were tons of police and fire trucks going up and down the roads," she added. "As far as I know, all of our neighbours got out."

While driving along a jammed M-30, the state highway that's the main road through Edenville and that crosses the river north of town, Sias saw the rushing Tittabawassee River. "It was very dramatic, very fast and full of debris," she said.

Dow Chemical has activated its emergency operations centre and will be adjusting operations as a result of current flood stage conditions, spokeswoman Rachelle Schikorra said in an email.

"Dow Michigan Operations is working with its tenants and Midland County officials and will continue to closely monitor the water levels on the Tittabawassee River," Schikorra said.

Licence revoked

In 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission revoked the licence of the company that operated the Edenville Dam due to non-compliance issues and concerns it could not withstand a major flood.

The Edenville Dam, which was built in 1924, was rated in unsatisfactory condition in 2018 by the state. The Sanford Dam, which was built in 1925, received a fair condition rating.

Both dams are in the process of being sold.

There were 19 high hazard dams in unsatisfactory or poor condition in Michigan in 2018, ranking it 20th among the 45 states and Puerto Rico for which The Associated Press obtained condition assessments.

Flood warnings in Michigan were issued following widespread rainfall of 10.2 to 17.8 centimetres since Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy runoff pushed rivers higher.

The Tittabawassee River was at 9.3 metres and rising Tuesday night — flood stage is 7.3 metres. It was expected to crest Wednesday at a record of about 11.6 metres.