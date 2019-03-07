Skip to Main Content
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization for $1.9M in unpaid legal fees
New

Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization for $1.9M in unpaid legal fees

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer of U.S. President Donald Trump, on Thursday sued the Trump Organization, accusing it of failing to reimburse him for legal fees,

U.S. president's ex-lawyer also seeks another $1.9M for part of his criminal sentence

Thomson Reuters ·
Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, testifies before a House oversight committee hearing in Washington on Feb. 27. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer of U.S. President Donald Trump, on Thursday sued the Trump Organization, accusing it of failing to reimburse him for legal fees arising from his work on its behalf.

In a complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, Cohen said the Trump Organization breached its obligations to indemnify him after it became clear he would co-operate in investigations into his work, including special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian influence in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cohen said the organization has refused to pay any of his legal fees or costs since May 2018, and owed him about $1.9 million as of Jan. 25.

He said the organization is also responsible for another $1.9 million he owes as part of his criminal sentence.

Cohen was sentenced in December to three years in prison after pleading guilty to federal campaign finance violations, including over "hush money" payments to two women who said they had sexual encounters with Trump. The president has denied their claims.

Russia had denied interfering in the 2016 election. Trump has said there was no collusion between his campaign and Moscow, and has labelled the Mueller probe a "witch hunt." 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us