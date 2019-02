Live

Michael Cohen testifies at U.S. House oversight committee LIVE

U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, a convicted felon who has already pleaded guilty to lying to Congress, testifies at 10 a.m. ET, with expectations that he will accuse the president of engaging in criminal activity while in office.

