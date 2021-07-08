Death toll in Florida condo collapse rises by 6 to 60
80 people still missing, despite officials declaring there's no longer hope of finding anyone alive
Crews searching the collapsed condominium tower near Miami recovered an additional six bodies, bringing the death toll to 60, officials said on Thursday, one day after declaring there was no longer hope of finding anyone alive.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference that 80 people were still considered missing in the disaster, believed to have been inside the Champlain Towers South condo when it abruptly crumbled in the early hours of June 24.
As of midnight local time, the emergency effort officially transitioned from an attempt to find survivors to a recovery operation, vanquishing any hope of extracting anyone alive from the rubble.
"Yesterday was tough," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at the news conference. "But the work is going to go on and they are going to identify every single person."
Crews have "used every possible strategy, and every possible technology available to them" to find people in the rubble, Levine Cara said.
"They've removed over seven million pounds of concrete and debris from the mound. They've used sonar, cameras, dogs, heavy machinery. They've searched for void spaces and they've searched for victims," she said.
Hours before the formal transition from rescue to recovery mission, emergency workers joined local officials, rabbis and chaplains in a moment of silence.
Officials vowed to continue the recovery efforts until they find the remains of every person missing.
Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told families during a private briefing that crews would stop using rescue dogs and listening devices.
"Our sole responsibility at this point is to bring closure," he said, as relatives cried in the background.
