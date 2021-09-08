Strong earthquake hits near Acapulco, Mexico

A powerful earthquake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City more than 300 kilometres away.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centred eight kilometres east-southeast of Pueblo Madero in Guerrero state, about 48 kilometres inland from the resort city.

Guerrero state officials said the quake caused rock falls and landslides onto roads.

The quake also damaged buildings in Acapulco, a Reuters witness said.

The mayor of Acapulco, Adela Roman, said in statement to the television news outlet Milenio that "there is no really serious situation" so far and no reports of casualties.

"There are nervous breakdowns, people are worried because there have been aftershocks," she said, adding that there are "many gas leaks in many places" as well as some landslides and fallen walls.

In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no immediate reports of serious damage in the capital.

In the Roma Sur neighbourhood of Mexico City, lights went off and scared residents rushed out, some wearing little more than pajamas, a Reuters witness said. Residents huddled together in the rain, holding young children or pets, too worried to return to their homes in the dark.

"It was terrible. It really reminds me of the 1985 quake every time something like this happens," said Yesmin Rizk, a 70-year-old Roma Sur resident.

The USGS said the quake was very shallow, only 12.5 kilometres below the surface, which would have amplified the shaking effect.