Mexico earthquake sends people hurrying into streets on anniversary of 2 deadly quakes
The 7.6-magnitude quake came less than an hour after nationwide earthquake simulation
A powerful earthquake struck western Mexico on Monday on the anniversary of two devastating temblors, shaking buildings, knocking out power and sending residents of Mexico City scrambling into the streets for safety.
Shortly after 1 p.m. local time, the 7.6-magnitude quake quake hit near the coast on the border region of the states of Michoacan and Colima at a depth of around 15 kilometres, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no immediate reports of damage in the capital after the tremors, which rumbled through Mexico on the same day as major quakes battered the country in 1985 and 2017.
"It's this date, there's something about the 19th," said Ernesto Lanzetta, a business owner in the Cuauhtemoc borough of the city. "The 19th is a day to be feared."
Power was knocked out in parts of the central Roma area of the capital, hundreds of kilometres northeast of the epicentre. Local residents cradling pets stood on the street, while tourists visiting an area market with a local guide were visibly confused and upset.
Traffic lights stopped working, and people clutched their phones, sending text messages or waiting for calls to get through.
Thousands of people were killed in the Sept. 19, 1985, earthquake and more than 350 died in the Sept. 19, 2017, quake.
The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning for parts of Mexico's coast, saying waves reaching one to three metres above the tide level were possible.
Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation.
With files from The Associated Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?