Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
World

Canadian man found dead in beach town in Oaxaca, Mexico

Oaxaca state prosecutors said Tuesday the Canadian man was found dead in a car with a bullet wound on Monday in a neighbourhood of Puerto Escondido where few tourists stay.

2nd tourist slain in Oaxaca in less than a week

The Associated Press ·
Beach chairs are lined up on a beach.
Chairs and umbrellas are pictured on a beach in the Mexican town of Puerto Escondido in this file photo taken on May 29, 2022. A Canadian man was found dead in a car with a bullet wound on Monday in a neighbourhood where few tourists stay. (Jose de Jesus Cortes/Reuters)

A Canadian man was shot to death in Mexico's Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido, prosecutors said Tuesday.

He was the second foreign tourist killed in the southern state of Oaxaca in less than a week.

Oaxaca state prosecutors said Tuesday the Canadian man was found dead in a car with a bullet wound on Monday in a neighbourhood of Puerto Escondido where few tourists stay.

Prosecutors did not provide any possible motive in the slaying. The dead man was identified as Victor Masson, 27, but no information on his hometown was available.

The killing comes three days after a man from Argentina was seriously wounded in a machete attack in another coastal town in Oaxaca.

Prosecutors said Monday the Argentine tourist — whose name was not released — died of his injuries at a hospital in Mexico City.

He was among a group of three Argentines attacked by a Mexican man with a machete on Friday in the hamlet of La Isla, at the mouth of the Laguna de Chacahua, on the Pacific coast. The other two tourists were also wounded in the attack, but their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Laguna de Chacahua is about 100 kilometres west of Puerto Escondido.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now