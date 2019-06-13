Police, protesters clash in Memphis after young black man fatally shot

U.S. Marshals Service agents fatally shot a young black man in Memphis, Tenn., during an attempted arrest, triggering overnight clashes with protesters that left at least two dozen police officers injured, officials said on Thursday.

The man, identified as Brandon Webber, in his early 20s, was wanted on "multiple felony warrants" and was shot by the agents in "response to a threat posed by the subject," the Marshals Service said in a statement.

Webber rammed his vehicle into those driven by the agents at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the working-class Memphis neighbourhood of Frayser, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Webber was carrying an unspecified weapon when he got out of his vehicle, the bureau said.

Public records show Webber was arrested previously for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and driving with an expired or suspended licence and an improperly displayed registration plate. It was not immediately clear if he was ever prosecuted.

'He wasn't a bad guy'

Webber was the eldest of eight children, said his father, Sonny Webber. He had two young children of his own — a two-year-old boy and a newborn daughter, and was expecting a second daughter soon.

"He wasn't a bad guy," his father told Reuters in a brief telephone interview. "He wasn't even living long enough to be a bad guy."

Shortly before being shot, Webber posted a live video on Facebook that showed him in a car, rapping and apparently smoking a marijuana joint. In the video, he looked out the window and said he saw police. With a laugh, he looked directly into the camera and said what sounded like the officers would "have to kill me."

Frayser residents taunt authorities during protests over the shooting of Webber on Wednesday. Dozens of people clashed with police, throwing stones and other objects until police broke up the group by spraying tear gas. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian/Associated Press)

As news of the death spread, an angry crowd estimated at about 300 people gathered in the streets. Some threw rocks and spat at the police, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement.

Memphis police and Shelby County sheriff's deputies were called in to help contain the crowd as word of the shooting spread on social media. Police strapped on protective riot gear and tried to control the crowd by spraying tear gas, according to officials and media reports. Officers also patrolled the area on horseback, while police cars with flashing blue lights lined the streets and a helicopter flew overhead.

Video footage of the protests showed one man bashing a police car with a chair. The mayor said "multiple police cars" were vandalized.

At least 24 officers and deputies were injured, with six hospitalized, the mayor said. Two journalists were also injured. The injuries were mostly minor, police said, and the crowd eventually dispersed.

It was not clear how many protesters or bystanders were hurt. Three people were arrested.

Memphis police brace against the angry crowd of protesters. Six officers or deputies were hospitalized as a result of the clash. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian/Associated Press)

The tense scene raised the possibility of more disturbances in the predominantly black city, evoking memories of a string of sometimes violent protests against police brutality that broke out in other cities in recent years. Those clashes, notably many days of protests after an unarmed black man was killed in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014, gave rise to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The U.S. Marshals Service, an arm of the U.S. Justice Department, arrests fugitives, among other roles. Its statement did not identify the specific charges covered by the warrants Webber was wanted on.

Leslie Earhart, a spokeswoman for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, declined to provide further information about the shooting while the investigation was ongoing, including the type of weapon Webber was reported to have had, the reason for the arrest warrants, and whether Webber's father and neighbours were correct when they said Webber had been shot between 16 and 20 times.

Passion Anderson, a 34-year-old student, drove her 13-year-old son to the scene early Thursday, after protesters had gone and the scene had calmed down. She grew up in Memphis, and since November has lived in the Frayser neighbourhood, a mostly low- to middle-income area north of downtown.

Anderson said she worries about her son's safety every day in Memphis which, like other large cities, struggles with violent crime.

"I just want him to see this, know what's going on, to be conscious," she said from the driver's seat of her car, with her son in the passenger seat. "I fear for him all the time."