Melania Trump says son Barron previously tested positive for coronavirus

Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, had previously tested positive for the coronavirus but has since tested negative.

The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both his parents, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, tested positive earlier this month.

The first lady said Wednesday that subsequent testing showed Barron also had coronavirus.

He has since tested negative, she said, as have both she and the president.

After she and her husband received positive test results on Oct. 1, Melania wrote that "naturally, my mind went immediately to our son."

She said that Barron initially tested negative and she was relieved, but kept thinking about what would happen the next day and the day after that.

"My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive," she wrote in a lengthy note released on social media.

She said Barron is a "strong teenager" who exhibited no symptoms. She said she was "glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together."

The first lady has guarded the privacy of her teenage son. She did not explain why his positive diagnosis was not made public earlier.