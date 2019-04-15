Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, goes into labour
1st child of Prince Harry and his wife will be 7th in line to the throne
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, went into labour early today, Buckingham Palace says.
The child, the couple's first, will be the Queen's eighth great-grandchild and seventh in line to the throne.
Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, didn't disclose the location they chose for the birth.
Throughout Meghan's pregnancy, they have never revealed the baby's due date. They have said they didn't learn the gender in advance.
The couple married at Windsor Castle in the English county of Berkshire last year. They have moved into nearby Frogmore Cottage, a royal residence on the grounds where they held their wedding reception.
Journalists and well-wishers have been camped out for days in Windsor, about 35 kilometres west of London.
