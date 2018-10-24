Winning ticket sold for $1.6B jackpot — world's largest-ever lottery prize

Lottery officials say someone has won the record $1.6 billion US Mega Millions jackpot.

They say a ticket purchased in South Carolina matches all six numbers in Tuesday night's draw. The massive jackpot is the world's largest-ever lottery grand prize.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5. No details were immediately available on where in South Carolina the winning ticket was sold.

The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

People line up in the hallway of a midtown New York City office building to buy Mega Millions tickets on Friday. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

The lucky player overcame miserable odds. The chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize is 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.