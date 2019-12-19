Top Republican Mitch McConnell slams 'partisan rage' of Democratic-led impeachment

The top Senate Republican on Thursday denounced the "unfair" House impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump and reassured Trump and his supporters that "moments like this are why the United States Senate exists."

Sen. Mitch McConnell said in remarks on the Senate floor that the impeachment vote in the Democratic-led House "risks deeply damaging the institutions of American government."

"This particular House of Representatives has let its partisan rage at this particular president create a toxic new precedent that will echo well into the future," McConnell said.

The Kentucky Republican accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of being afraid to send "their shoddy work product to the Senate" after she threw uncertainty into the impeachment process late Wednesday by refusing to say when she would send two impeachment articles to the Senate for a trial.

The House impeached Trump on two charges — abusing his power and obstructing Congress — stemming from his pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations of his political rival as he withheld U.S. aid

McConnell said the two articles failed to meet the constitutional standard of high crimes and misdemeanours and that the House simply impeached a political foe for an abuse of power offence that isn't considered a crime.

McConnell described Trump's impeachment as rushed, contrasting it to 14 months of Watergate hearings that led to the resignation of Richard Nixon in 1974.

"It's like the Speaker called up [Judiciary] Chairman [Jerrold] Nadler and ordered one impeachment, rush delivery please." he said.

House Democrats have argued in recent weeks that Trump's impeachment was needed "urgently," arguing his actions were a threat to Democracy and the fairness of the 2020 election. The Nixon hearings occurred at a different point in the American political calendar, just after he was re-elected to a second term.

A trial in the Republican-controlled Senate would almost certainly result in Trump being acquitted of the charges.

Democrats slam lack of impartiality

In a news conference late Wednesday after the impeachment vote, Pelosi declined to say when she would send the articles to the Republican-led Senate. Until the articles are submitted, the Senate cannot hold the trial.

McConnell was meeting later in the day with Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to begin negotiations on how to conduct next year's Senate trial. McConnell holds a tactical edge if he can keep his 53-member Senate majority united.

McConnell rejected a proposal earlier this week from Schumer to call several witnesses. McConnell also said that he is coordinating with the White House and declared that "I am not an impartial juror."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks on the Senate floor on Thursday.

Pelosi said that McConnell "says it's OK for the foreman of the jury to be in cahoots with the lawyers of the accused. That doesn't sound right to us."

Pelosi is scheduled to speak at her weekly news conference later Thursday morning.

A day after his impeachment, Trump was quick to lash out at her.

"Now the Do Nothing Party want to Do Nothing with the Articles & not deliver them to the Senate," Trump tweeted Thursday morning. He claimed the timing of the trial was up to the Senate, and that if Democrats didn't transmit the articles of impeachment "they would lose by Default!"

But there is no Constitutional requirement on Pelosi to send them swiftly, or at all.

Pelosi said House Democrats could not name impeachment managers — House prosecutors who make the case for Trump's conviction and removal from office — until they know more about how the Senate will conduct a trial.

"We cannot name managers until we see what the process is on the Senate side," Pelosi said. "And I would hope that that will be soon. … So far we haven't seen anything that looks fair to us. So hopefully it will be fair. And when we see what that is, we'll send our managers."