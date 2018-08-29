Services for John McCain begin today on what would have been his 82nd birthday

Family, friends and constituents gather at Arizona's Capitol to pay their respects to Sen. John McCain on the first of two days of services in the state he had represented since the 1980s.

A private ceremony will be held Wednesday morning at the Arizona State Capitol Museum rotunda, where McCain will lie in state. It will include remarks from Gov. Doug Ducey and former U.S. senator Jon Kyl, plus a benediction from Sen. Jeff Flake. It will also mark the first appearance of McCain's family members since the longtime Arizona senator died of brain cancer on Saturday.

McCain would have turned 82 on Wednesday.

In the afternoon, the Capitol will be open to members of the public who want to pay their respects. The viewing will go on as long as people are waiting in line, Rick Davis, McCain's former presidential campaign manager, said Monday.

For some Arizona residents, McCain has been a political fixture in the state their entire lives. He took office in Arizona in the early 1980s, first as a congressman and then as a senator, succeeding legendary senator Barry Goldwater.

Crews spent the past several days prepping the Capitol for the visitors, hauling in chairs, cleaning up the building and assembling dozens of flags. McCain is the third person to lie in state in the rotunda in the last 40 years; others were Arizona Senator Marilyn Jarrett in 2006 and Olympic track gold medallist Jesse Owens, a Tucson resident, in 1980.

On Thursday morning, a procession will wind through Phoenix en route to a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church, with the public invited to line the route along Interstate 17.

An event organizer is shown Monday in Phoenix in the rotunda of the Arizona State Capitol, where the late U.S. senator will lie in state. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

The memorial service will include multiple tributes, readings and musical performances, including a tribute from former vice-president Joe Biden. Musical choices include a performance of Amazing Grace by the Brophy Student Ensemble and a recessional to My Way by Frank Sinatra.

From there, McCain's body will depart Arizona for the last time from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Another viewing will be at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, with a final memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral.

Former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama are expected to speak at a Saturday memorial service at Washington National Cathedral. The program will also include a tribute from McCain's daughter Meghan and a performance of Danny Boyby opera star Renee Fleming.