Theresa May sticks to her Brexit plan despite rebuff from EU

British Prime Minister Theresa May insisted Friday that her Brexit deal was still alive and kicking, despite a stinging rebuff from the European Union after she asked for changes to make the agreement more palatable to U.K. lawmakers.

May came to an EU summit in Brussels seeking legally binding changes to the agreement, but the bloc told her bluntly that a renegotiation was not possible. They offered only assurances they would seek to move swiftly on forging a new trade deal after Britain leaves the bloc on March 29.

Nonetheless, May told reporters in Brussels that she welcomed the EU's words — and that as formal conclusions of an EU summit, they "have legal status."

"There is work still to do, and we will be holding talks in coming days about how to obtain the further assurances that the U.K. Parliament needs in order to be able to approve the deal," May said.

May's optimism contrasted with a pessimistic tone from many on the EU side. EU leaders expressed deep doubts that May could live up to her side of their Brexit agreement and vowed to step up preparations for a potentially catastrophic "no-deal" scenario for Britain's departure.

"Very objectively, the signals that we heard yesterday are not especially reassuring about the capacity in Britain to be able to honour the engagement that was undertaken," Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel told reporters.

Expressing a "gigantic doubt" that May can get her Brexit deal through the British Parliament, Michel said "we are going to be sure to prepare for all hypotheses, including the hypothesis of a 'no deal."'

EU leaders exasperated, diplomats say

Diplomats said May had exasperated EU leaders at a meeting on Thursday by failing to outline precise proposals for what she needed to push the deal through, and even at one point used her much-derided mantra of "Brexit means Brexit."

"If this is all she has for us, there is no point trying too hard now," one diplomat told Reuters. "She still needs to do her homework — maybe she'll come back in January with something concrete and then we will see.

"To say 'Brexit means Brexit' more than two years after it all started was what toughened the other leaders' stance," said the diplomat.

May's allies at home said the summit was a useful start, but the opposition Labour Party said May had failed and called to parliamentary vote on the deal that she postponed on Monday, fearing a heavy defeat, to be held next week.

Arlene Foster, leader of the Northern Irish Party that props up May's minority government, urged May to stand up to the EU and win legally binding changes to the deal.

On the currency market, sterling fell around a cent to about $1.26 US and looked set for its biggest drop in seven weeks.

May 'grilled' by other leaders

May asked for political and legal assurances that the so-called Northern Irish backstop would be temporary, and urged the leaders to look at her track record of delivering results even when the odds looked stacked against her.

The backstop is an insurance clause obliging Britain to follow EU trade regulations until a better way is found to avoid a "hard border" between Britain's Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.

"Over the last two years, I hope I have shown that you can trust me to do what is right, not always what is easy, however difficult that might be for me politically," May said, according to a senior British official.

May said she believed there was "a majority in Parliament who want to follow through on the referendum and leave with a negotiated deal," but cautioned that an accidental no deal was possible.

EU leaders quashed a line in an earlier draft of their statement that had held out the prospect further "assurances" could be given in January.

One person briefed on the exchanges said May was "grilled" by leaders. "Everybody asked: What exactly do you want?," he said. "She had no solid answers."

Diplomats said May indicated she would want to come back for a second bite of "assurances" with "legal force," and some said they would be willing to listen and try to accommodate her.

But leaders also warned that the EU was prepared for Britain to leave without a deal rather than risk unraveling its own system of close integration:

"We have postponed the showdown moment. It will come back in January," one EU diplomat said.