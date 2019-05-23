British government delays vote on Theresa May's latest Brexit bill

The British government has delayed plans to hold a vote on its key Brexit bill, as Prime Minister Theresa May faces remorseless pressure from her Conservative Party to step down.

May has said she planned to publish the withdrawal bill Friday and hold a vote in Parliament the week of June 3. The bill implements the terms of Britain's departure from the European Union, and May says it is the "last chance" to secure an orderly U.K. exit.

But there is no mention of the bill in the schedule of parliamentary business for that week, published Thursday. And Conservative lawmaker Mark Spencer told the House of Commons the bill will not be published this week.

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom, who had been due to introduce the bill, quit Wednesday, saying she could not support it.

With deadlock in London, the world's fifth largest economy faces an array of options including an orderly exit with a deal, a no-deal exit, an election or a second referendum.

May, who won the top job in the turmoil which followed the 2016 Brexit referendum, repeatedly failed to get Parliament's approval for a divorce deal she pitched as a way to heal the Brexit divisions of the country.

But her last gambit, offering the prospect of a possible second referendum and closer trading arrangements with the EU, triggered a revolt by some Brexit-supporting ministers including the resignation of Leadsom.

The BBC said more ministers could resign.

"I no longer believe that our approach will deliver on the referendum result," Leadsom, once a challenger to May to become prime minister, said in a resignation letter.

Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage hopes to make gains in the European election. (Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

The chairman of the powerful Conservative 1922 Committee, which can make or break prime ministers, told lawmakers that May planned to campaign in the European poll on Thursday before meeting with the group on Friday to discuss her leadership.

"I will be meeting the prime minister on Friday following her campaigning in the European elections tomorrow and following that meeting I will be consulting with the 1922 executive," 1922 Committee chairman Graham Brady told reporters.

Nearly three years after the United Kingdom voted 52 to 48 per cent in a referendum to leave the EU, it remains unclear how, when or even if it will leave the European club it joined in 1973. The current deadline to leave is Oct. 31.

The delay to Brexit means that voters across the United Kingdom are going to the polls on Thursday in a European parliamentary election that has been fought almost exclusively over the EU divorce.

According to polling data published before polls opened, Nigel Farage's Brexit Party was on course to win and May's Conservatives are on course to do very badly. Results are expected on Sunday.