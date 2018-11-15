Theresa May facing chaos after Brexit Secretary resigns

Like any divorce settlement, the Brexit deal was bound to be a grudging, imperfect compromise.

But in the unusual breakup between Great Britain and the European Union, there was the added challenge of trying to please multiple sides. Now that a draft compromise is on the table, most of those sides in Britain are up in arms.

"We're in the Brexs*it," screamed The Sun newspaper. "May's soft Brexit deal blasted by all sides."

It was always going to be a challenge, but it's hard to imagine how Prime Minister Theresa May can recover from the biggest blow so far: the resignation of Dominic Raab, her chief negotiator and the minister responsible for Brexit.

"I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election," he wrote in a letter Thursday.

Britain's Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab announced his resignation on Thursday. (Matt Dunham/Associated Press)

Raab, along with Northern Ireland minister Shailesh Vara and British minister Esther McVey, brought the number of resignations from May's government since last November to 17, nine of which have been related to her approach to Brexit.

"The government is falling apart before our eyes as for a second time the Brexit secretary has refused to back the Prime Minister's Brexit plan," said Jon Trickett, a member of opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn's senior team.

"Theresa May has no authority left and is clearly incapable of delivering a Brexit deal that commands even the support of her cabinet — let alone parliament and the people of our country."

Fraught road ahead for May

At this very late stage in a negotiation process that's lasted more than two years, May had hoped an ultimatum would save her and the draft she has painstakingly reached with the EU: it's either this deal, or chaos.

Beyond walking away, it was the only tactic she had left.

In a frank, terse statement Wednesday, May outlined the choices available: a deal "which brings back control of our money, laws and borders, ends free movement, protects jobs, security and our union; or leave with no deal, or no Brexit at all."

Watch May's full statement:

U.K. prime minister tells reporters she has won the support of her cabinet for the agreement. She now faces the greater challenge of getting it approved by Parliament. 2:25

Surviving the grilling in Parliament today is just one part of a still fraught road to getting her way. But even that doesn't guarantee success.

The deal as it stands sets out the terms of the divorce: the $67 billion bill, and the protection of the rights of each other's citizens once the breakup happens. The most controversial are provisions that would keep the United Kingdom aligned with EU rules as long as necessary to avoid border checks between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

"British compromises were inevitable," Nick Timothy, Theresa May's former chief of staff, wrote in the Daily Telegraph. "But the proposal presented to cabinet is a capitulation … not only to Brussels, but to the fears of the British negotiators themselves."

Government in jeopardy?

With just weeks left before Brexit date, May still managed to get the 585-page compromise past her divided cabinet yesterday, clearing just one of several hurdles before it can be approved.

Even so, the threat remained that more of her cabinet members will walk in protest, jeopardizing her government. This morning began with Vara submitting his resignation, followed by McVey.

Vara argued the deal puts the UK in a "half-way house with no time limit on when we will finally be a sovereign nation."

In between the two came the blow about Raab.

Raab’s resignation marks the end of PMs Withdrawal Agreement. This is v serious the PM will clearly be considering her position. My own view is that we need a Govt of National Unity and we need it now. —@Anna_Soubry

Their arguments against the deal are heard on all sides of the House, strongly indicating Britain could be heading toward yet another political correction, one that the prime minister and her government may not survive.

With both the Labour Party and the Northern Ireland MPs propping up her government also unhappy with the deal, an eventual vote in the Commons — if it even comes to that — could bring the entire thing down, taking May's premiership with it.

The most immediate threat to May and her plan remains in her own Conservative party, where the foaming discontent quickly turned yesterday into open rebellion.

Even before the angry airing in the Commons today, unhappy Tory MPs took to the airwaves and social media with expressions of disappointment and rancour — accusing May of failing to deliver the Brexit voters had envisioned.

Anti-Brexit demonstrators protest outside Parliament on Wednesday. May has been adamant there won't another referendum on leaving the European Union. (Matt Dunham/Associated Press)

Brexiteers challenged her yesterday in the Commons, in letters — and in the mounting likelihood of a no-confidence vote.

"I do feel that we are getting … at the point where there's going to be a confidence vote on the prime minister given the controversy around the Brexit proposals," said Tory MP Andrew Bridgen.

Downing Street appears to be hoping that the looming uncertainty from a leadership contest or a general election this far down the Brexit road might persuade just enough MPs on all sides to just accept the deal and move on.

With opposition among both remainers and Brexiteers, the math suggests otherwise.

Meanwhile, a date has been set for an EU summit to consider the deal: November 25. The UK House of Commons would then have to ratify it.

As the great unravelling continues, this is a union far more disunited over Brexit than the one it seeks to leave.