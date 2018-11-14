Theresa May begins trying to persuade party, Parliament on Brexit divorce deal

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will try to persuade senior ministers on Wednesday to accept a draft European Union divorce deal, telling the House of Commons the agreement "takes us significantly closer to delivering what the British people voted for."

May told lawmakers in weekly question period that the deal means Britain will "take back control" of its laws and borders "while protecting jobs, security and the integrity of our United Kingdom."

May will meet with her cabinet later Wednesday to consider whether to back the deal. Pro-Brexit politicians from her own Conservative Party are already attacking it, saying it will bind Britain to EU rules and regulations long after it leaves the bloc in March.

The most vocal among those are Jacob Rees-Mogg and former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, who is believed to have designs on leading the party.

"The cabinet will decide on the next steps in the national interest. I'm confident that this takes us significantly closer to delivering what the British people voted for in the referendum," May told Parliament. "I will come back to the House to update it on the outcome."

The ultimate outcome for the United Kingdom remains uncertain: scenarios range from a calm divorce to rejection of May's deal, potentially sinking her premiership and leaving the bloc with no agreement, or another referendum.

May was adamant once again that there would not be another public vote. The Leave vote comprised 51.9 per cent of voters in 2016.

"We will not rerun the referendum, we will not renege on the decision of the British people," said May.

"We will deliver Brexit and the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union on the 29th, of March 2019," she added.

'Shambolic' process: Corbyn

May said that in the post-Brexit landscape, Britain will be able to strike independent trade deals with countries around the world.

May has to publish in Parliament a copy of the withdrawal agreement and an outline agreement of Britain's future relationship with the EU. Ministers must then arrange a debate and vote on the agreement, though the House of Lords will not have the power to block the deal.

May will have to carve out enough support for the deal in the House of Commons, which includes MPs from Northern Ireland and Scotland with diverse interests.

Anti-Brexit demonstrators protest outside Parliament as British PM Theresa May was attending Prime Minister's questions in London. May has been adamant there won't another referendum on leaving the European Union. (Matt Dunham/Associated Press)

The Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), whose seats have helped keep May's government in power, said it would not back any deal that treated the British province differently from the rest of the United Kingdom.

Ian Blackburn, MP from the Scottish National Party, called May "hamstrung, divided, desperate and looking defeated."

Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn of the Labour Party said on Tuesday on social media that, "from what we know of the shambolic handling of these negotiations, this is unlikely to be a good deal for the country."

The divorce also needs to be approved by the EU and European Parliaments, while Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has promised his own parliament a vote on the draft deal.

Varadkar told Irish lawmakers on Wednesday that "we are close" to "a legally binding and legally operable withdrawal agreement." But he says nothing is guaranteed, and a lot of things can still go wrong.

At the heart of the difficulty in negotiations has been the so-called Northern Irish backstop, an insurance policy to avoid a return to controls between the British province and EU-member Ireland which could threaten the 1998 peace accord which ended 30 years of violence.

Conservative lawmakers opposed to May since at least when she unveiled her so-called Chequers plan will have to weigh the implications of defeating the deal. The consequences could include May's departure as leader, and a national election they could very well lose to Labour.

A no-deal Brexit would also pitch the world's fifth largest economy into the unknown during a time Western countries are already grappling with the unconventional U.S. presidency of Donald Trump and growing assertiveness from Russia and China.