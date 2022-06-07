Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey appeared at the White House on Tuesday to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and make an emotional call for gun control measures, after a deadly elementary school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, two weeks ago.

Nineteen children and two teachers were shot to death at Robb Elementary School on May 24 by an 18-year-old gunman wielding a semi-automatic rifle.

McConaughey, 52, appeared at a news briefing at the White House, appearing to choke up several times.

He held up photos of some of the child victims and talked about their families, what they were wearing on the day they were shot, and what they wanted to be when they grew up.

The actor also went through a brief biography of each victim, slamming his fist in the lectern at one point to describe one of them.

While speaking with reporters, McConaughey, who is from Uvalde, gave details about each child victim of the shooting in his hometown while holding up artwork by the children. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"While we honour and acknowledge the victims we need to recognize that this time seems that something is different," he said.

"There is a sense that perhaps there's a viable path forward."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that McConaughey was at the White House "to use his platform to call on [congressional] leaders to take bipartisan action to end the senseless killing and pass reasonable gun responsibility measures that we know will save lives."