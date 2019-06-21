Massive fire and explosions rip through Philadelphia oil refinery

Philadelphia firefighters have brought a massive fire at an oil refinery under control, but the damage could keep the affected unit shut for an extended period, according to city officials.

Several explosions at Philadelphia Energy Solutions sent a massive fireball into the sky, engulfing the surrounding areas in smoke just after 4 a.m. ET, following the ignition of a fire that started in a butane vat at the complex where 335,000 barrels of crude oil are refined every day, Philadelphia fire officials said.

There were four injuries reported, according to a company statement, and all workers were treated at the site. The extent of the damage is unknown, but appears to be more serious than a previous fire less than two weeks ago in a different unit at the complex.

Several explosions at a refinery in Philadelphia sent a massive fireball into the sky early Friday morning. 0:57

A veteran refinery worker who was at the plant when the fire broke out said, "It was the worst I've ever experienced. It looked like a nuclear bomb went off. I thought we were all going to die."

City health officials said there is no immediate danger to the surrounding community, and said there is no need to evacuate or shelter in place.

Philadelphia Energy Solutions said in a statement that there were three explosions at the refinery, which affected an alkylation unit. The company believes the product that was burning was mostly propane.

The complex is still running at a reduced rate, the company said in a statement.

Air quality not hazardous, officials say

A source familiar with plant operations said one explosion occurred at a 30,000 bpd alkylation unit that uses hydrofluoric acid, one of the deadliest chemicals in the refining business and a source of controversy.

In the past, refinery workers have called for refineries to stop using hydrofluoric acid in refining due to the harm it can do to the eyes, skin and lungs when released into the atmosphere following explosions.

Preliminary testing at the refinery and the adjacent community shows no "ambient carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons [combustibles], or hydrogen sulfide," said Philadelphia Department of Public Health spokesperson James Garrow in a statement.

Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection, similarly, said backup support is not currently needed as air quality is not hazardous.

The incident comes after years of financial struggles for the refinery, slashing worker benefits and scaling back capital projects to save cash. The company went through a bankruptcy process last year to reduce its debt.

However, it emerged from bankruptcy in 2018 with $148 million US in cash, only to see that fall to $87.7 million just three months later.

Depending on the extent of the damage, there will be questions as to whether the company has enough money to rebuild. This setback comes after a June 10 fire at the same refinery, which according to a source familiar with operations affected a 50,000-barrels-per-day catalytic cracking unit.

The refinery is the largest and oldest on the East Coast of the U.S.; there has been a plant on the site since 1870.

News of the explosion caused gasoline futures traded on NYMEX to spike 3.3 per cent.

Analysts said gasoline supply in the Northeast could be affected due to the outage.

The region already experiences high retail gasoline costs, and is likely to boost fuel imports from Europe and likely to result in a short-term spike in East Coast gasoline prices, analysts at FGE Energy said in a note.