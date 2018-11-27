Skip to Main Content
Teens charged as adults, face possible life sentence in hazing incident at Maryland school
Four Maryland 15-year-olds are out on bail but face life in prison after being charged as adults with first-degree rape in a locker room attack.

Alleged offences occurred during a junior varsity football practice last month

Officials say four students at Damascus High School in Maryland have been charged with first-degree rape and are free on bail. A fifth student was charged as a juvenile with the lesser count of second-degree rape. (Shutterstock/Allard One)

WTOP-FM reports the four teens were released on Monday. A fifth teen is facing lesser second-degree rape charges as a juvenile.

Prosecutors say the Damascus High School students assaulted four 14-year-olds before junior varsity football practice one day in October.

They say the teens restrained the victims, pulled down their pants and raped or attempted to rape them with a broom stick.

Defence attorney Daniel Wright called it "a hazing incident that went to an extreme."

Prosecutor John McCarthy rejected that, saying "these are crimes."

Separately, school officials want to know who staged brooms around campus Sunday.

