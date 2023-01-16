How the U.S. marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Americans paid tribute to civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr. The holiday is marked each year on the Monday following King's birthday on Jan. 15. King would have turned 94 on Sunday.

As the sun rose over Washington, D.C., on Monday, a wreath of flowers was laid at the tomb of King and his wife, Coretta Scott King, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center and National Historical Site.

(Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

King's son and daughter-in-law, Martin Luther King III and Andrea Waters King, paid tribute to the civil rights leader before attending the National Action Network's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast, where U.S. President Joe Biden delivered the keynote speech.

(Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press)

During his speech, Biden called on lawmakers to protect "the sacred right to vote" by passing the Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

The latter measure, named after the late congressman and civil rights activist, aims to restore portions of the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 that were struck down in a 2013 Supreme Court ruling.

Thanks to the activism of King and other civil rights leaders, Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act when he was president in August 1965, which prohibited racial discrimination in voting and abolished requirements aimed at disenfranchising Black voters.

(Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press)

Many cities across the U.S. held parades and events to honour King's life and legacy. He was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn., at the age of 39.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said 13 state landmarks — including One World Trade Center, Empire State Plaza and Niagara Falls — would be illuminated Monday evening in red, black and green. Those are the colours of the Pan-African flag, representing the African diaspora.

"Amidst the recent rise in bigotry, division and hate across this country, it is more important than ever that we remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s teachings on justice, peace, equality and love," Hochul said in a statement.

(Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Residents of Miami's Liberty City, a historically Black neighbourhood, took part in an annual parade to celebrate King's life.

Marching bands, dance teams, local politicians and activists made their way along a route that "traces the steps" of King during visits to Miami, according to the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The bureau bills the event as "one of the country's oldest and largest" MLK Day events.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

At the parade, Santiana Lewis wore a hoodie bearing the message "I am the dream," echoing King's historic "I Have a Dream" speech delivered before more than 200,000 people at 1963's March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

The 60th anniversary of the speech, a call for racial equality and end to racism, will be honoured in August.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In Atlanta, King's birthplace, the Atlanta Hawks NBA team displayed his image over the court at State Farm Arena ahead of the MLK Day game against the Miami Heat. The event was scheduled to include a performance by a gospel choir and interactive elements honouring King's legacy.

(Hakim Wright Sr./The Associated Press)

Members of the Toronto Raptors also paid tribute to King at the start of their game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York.

(Vincent Carchietta/USA Today Sports/Reuters)