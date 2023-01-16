Content
How the U.S. marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Americans paid tribute to civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr. The holiday is marked each year on the Monday following King's birthday on Jan. 15. King would have turned 94 on Sunday. 

Nick Logan · CBC News ·
A line of people singing in front of a stone monument of a man standing with his arms folded.
Crowds gathered for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Monday. From left, Cliff Ross with the Ebenezer A.M.E. Church Choir; memorial foundation president and CEO Harry Johnson, Sr.; Galilee Baptist Church Rev. Dr. Lloyd McGriff; and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield. (Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press)

As the sun rose over Washington, D.C., on Monday, a wreath of flowers was laid at the tomb of King and his wife, Coretta Scott King, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center and National Historical Site. 

A stone tomb, surrounded by water, with a wreath of flowers resting in front of it.

(Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

King's son and daughter-in-law, Martin Luther King III and Andrea Waters King, paid tribute to the civil rights leader before attending the National Action Network's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast, where U.S. President Joe Biden delivered the keynote speech.

A man stands at a podium, with a woman standing to his right and a wreath of flowers behind him.

(Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press)

During his speech, Biden called on lawmakers to protect "the sacred right to vote" by passing the Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

The latter measure, named after the late congressman and civil rights activist, aims to restore portions of the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 that were struck down in a 2013 Supreme Court ruling.

Thanks to the activism of King and other civil rights leaders, Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act when he was president in August 1965, which prohibited racial discrimination in voting and abolished requirements aimed at disenfranchising Black voters.

A man carries a wreath of flowers in front of a crowd of people walking between two stone structures.

(Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press)

Many cities across the U.S. held parades and events to honour King's life and legacy. He was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn., at the age of 39.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said 13 state landmarks — including One World Trade Center, Empire State Plaza and Niagara Falls — would be illuminated Monday evening in red, black and green. Those are the colours of the Pan-African flag, representing the African diaspora.

"Amidst the recent rise in bigotry, division and hate across this country, it is more important than ever that we remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s teachings on justice, peace, equality and love," Hochul said in a statement.

A person holds a white placard with a black and white image of Martin Luther King Jr. on it.

(Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Residents of Miami's Liberty City, a historically Black neighbourhood, took part in an annual parade to celebrate King's life.

Marching bands, dance teams, local politicians and activists made their way along a route that "traces the steps" of King during visits to Miami, according to the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The bureau bills the event as "one of the country's oldest and largest" MLK Day events.

Two men stand on top of a fire truck beside a large image of Martin Luther King Jr.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Children in a marching band carry drums in front of a sign reading "Racism is a public health issues. #StandAgainstHate."

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

At the parade, Santiana Lewis wore a hoodie bearing the message "I am the dream," echoing King's historic "I Have a Dream" speech delivered before more than 200,000 people at 1963's March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

The 60th anniversary of the speech, a call for racial equality and end to racism, will be honoured in August.

A young woman with glasses wearing a black top with the words "I am the dream" printed in white letters.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In Atlanta, King's birthplace, the Atlanta Hawks NBA team displayed his image over the court at State Farm Arena ahead of the MLK Day game against the Miami Heat. The event was scheduled to include a performance by a gospel choir and interactive elements honouring King's legacy.

An image of Martin Luther KIng Jr. is shown on a screen over a basketball court.

(Hakim Wright Sr./The Associated Press)

Members of the Toronto Raptors also paid tribute to King at the start of their game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Men stand in an area wearing white shirts with the words Honor King" on the back.

(Vincent Carchietta/USA Today Sports/Reuters)

