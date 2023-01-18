Nobel laureate and journalist Maria Ressa acquitted by Philippine court

Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa and her news site Rappler were acquitted by a court of tax evasion charges on Wednesday, a judge said, handing Ressa a victory in a case the veteran journalist has described as part of a pattern of harassment.

Ressa, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize alongside a Russian journalist in 2021, is the head of Rappler, which earned a reputation for its in-depth reporting and tough scrutiny of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Following the verdicts, she told reporters, "Today, facts win, truth wins, justice wins."

Ressa called the charges "politically motivated" and said they were meant to stop journalists from doing their jobs.

