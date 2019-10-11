Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism after 3 stabbed at U.K. shopping mall

A man was arrested on suspicion of an act of terrorism after three people were stabbed at a shopping centre in the northern English city of Manchester on Friday.

"He was initially arrested for serious assault and taken to police custody," Assistant Chief Const. Russ Jackson of the Greater Manchester Police told reporters. "He's now been arrested on suspicion, preparation and instigation of an act of terrorism."

The police force had earlier said five were stabbed after a man lunged at people with a large knife.

The Arndale shopping centre in the heart of the city was evacuated as armed police rushed to the scene.

Officers rushed to the scene after receiving word of the stabbings at the shopping centre. (Peter Powell/Reuters)

Pictures posted on social media showed officers using a stun gun on one man.

David Allinson, director of the mall, told the Manchester Evening News the centre had been evacuated.

The city was the location for Britain's most deadly militant attack in recent years when a suicide bomber killed 22 people in May 2017 at the end of a pop concert by Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena, not far from the Arndale centre.