Jurors in Paul Manafort trial struggle to reach consensus on 1 count

Jurors in the fraud trial of Paul Manafort asked the judge Tuesday how to fill out a verdict form if they were unable to reach a consensus on one of the 18 counts faced by the former campaign chair for Donald Trump.

"If we cannot come to a consensus on a single count, how should we fill out the verdict form for that count?" jurors asked the judge, who read the question aloud in court in Alexandria, Va.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III said if they were not able to reach a unanimous conclusion on any count, he would ask them if they could reach a consensus on other counts.

Ellis instructed the jury of six men and six women, in its fourth day of assessing the case, to continue deliberating.

Manafort was charged with 18 counts encompassing bank fraud, bank fraud conspiracy, failure to file foreign bank account reports and subscribing to false income tax returns. He's accused of hiding about $16 million US in income from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) between 2010 and 2014 by disguising money he earned advising pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine as loans, and hiding it in foreign banks.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Manafort, a lobbyist and political consultant, did not testify and his defence rested without calling any witnesses.

Faces another trial shortly

The trial, which began July 31, is the first related to the special counsel investigation led by former FBI director Robert Mueller, although his probe has also secured guilty pleas from a number of individuals, including former longtime Manafort aide Rick Gates, who co-operated with prosecutors after pleading guilty in February to one count of conspiracy against the United States and one count of making a false statement.

The statutory maximums for all the charges against Manafort would add up to 305 years in prison, although experts believe that based on sentencing guidelines, if convicted, he would serve significantly less time.

Still, at 69, Manafort could face the prospect of spending the rest of his life behind bars.

President Trump, while downplaying Manafort's role in the campaign, has been steadfast in publicly supporting the longtime Republican operative.

Manafort still faces trial in the District of Columbia that is scheduled to begin next month, on charges that include failing to register as a foreign agent, money laundering and witness tampering. He had the option to have all the charges he faced rolled into one proceeding to be held in D.C., but opted against it.

With files from Reuters