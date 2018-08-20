For a third day, jury deliberations have adjourned without reaching a verdict in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Jurors in Alexandria, Va., tasked with the 18-count indictment, asked the judge late Monday afternoon for permission to continue deliberating. The judge said the jury would reconvene on Tuesday morning.

Federal prosecutors in the trial allege that Manafort hid tens of millions of dollars in foreign income. They also say he lied on loan applications to obtain millions more to maintain a lavish lifestyle.

Manafort's attorneys didn't call witnesses in his defence, claiming the prosecution had failed to meet its burden of proof. His attorneys attacked the credibility of a key witness, one-time Manafort protege Rick Gates.

The trial is the first courtroom test of the Russia probe led by special counsel Robert Mueller, though the case doesn't involve allegations of Russian election interference.

With files from Reuters.