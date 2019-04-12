Man lights his jacket on fire in front of White House

A man lit his jacket on fire in front of the White House on Friday and was arrested, according to media reports.

The U.S. Secret Service said it was responding to a "police/medical incident" along the north fence of the executive mansion and that it had closed Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House to pedestrian traffic.

A nearby block of 17th Street was closed as well, and at least portions of the White House complex were locked down.

News video showed emergency medical personnel arriving to tend to a person whom police had surrounded on the ground.

NBC's local affiliate said it was told by unidentified sources that a man riding a scooter had set his jacket on fire in front of the White House. The Secret Service put the fire out and provided aid to the man, NBC reported.

It said the man was in Secret Service custody and that his condition was unknown. A suspicious package was found near him, the affiliate said.

A Secret Service spokesperson said the man was being treated for injuries and that there was no threat to President Donald Trump, a CNN reporter said on Twitter.