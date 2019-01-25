2 peacekeepers killed in attack in central Mali

Two Sri Lankan peacekeepers were killed Friday after their convoy struck an explosive device in the central Mopti region, according to a spokesperson for the UN mission in Mali.

Myriam Dessables said the blast occurred early Friday in the Douentza area. She said several other people were wounded, including one critically.

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali, which includes up to 250 Canadian flight crew, medics and support personnel, is one of its deadliest.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack but it is similar to others by extremist groups linked to al-Qaeda that have increased activities in the Mopti region.

Friday's blast comes after an attack in the northern Kidal region on Sunday killed 10 Chadian peacekeepers and wounded 25 others.

Canadian peacekeepers aboard five helicopters were among those who scrambled on an evacuation mission after the attack.

The operation was by far the largest the Canadians have performed since arriving in northern Mali last summer.

More than 100 peacekeepers have died since the mission in Mali began in 2013.