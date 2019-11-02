At least 54 killed in jihadist attack on army in Mali
The Malian government says at least 54 people are dead following a jihadist attack on the army in the north.
Military families say soldiers are not being adequately protected from militants
The revised death toll from government spokesperson Yaya Sangare came a day after the military initially announced at least 15 dead following Friday's attack in the Menaka region.
The new violence is expected to further raise tensions in the capital, Bamako, where military families have already protested in the streets.
Relatives say that soldiers are not being adequately protected on the ground as they face an array of jihadist groups.
Friday's violence took place a month after 41 soldiers were killed and 20 others went missing during two attacks on Malian soldiers taking part in a regional counter-terrorism force.
