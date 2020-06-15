Mali says gunmen killed 24 soldiers in ambush over weekend
Gunmen killed 24 Malian soldiers in an ambush on their convoy in central Mali on Sunday, a spokesperson for the West African nation's army said.
Attack is the deadliest since November 2019 assault when 53 soldiers were killed
Gunmen killed 24 Malian soldiers in an ambush on their convoy in central Mali on Sunday, a spokesperson for the West African nation's army said.
"Twenty-four Mali army personnel died, eight survivors have been found," Col. Diarran Kone told Reuters.
The attack is the deadliest since a November 2019 attack when 53 soldiers were killed during an assault on an army post in the north of the country.