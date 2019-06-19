International investigators on Wednesday charged three Russians and one Ukrainian with murder in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Eastern Ukraine nearly five years ago.

Dutch National Police Chief Wilbert Paulissen identified the suspects as:

Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, from Russia

Leonid Kharchenko, from Ukraine.

Paulissen said their trial would start in March 2020.

MH17 was shot out of the sky on July 17, 2014, over territory held by pro-Russian separatists in Eastern Ukraine as it was flying from Amsterdam to the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. All 298 people aboard were killed, including one Canadian.

Most victims were Dutch. A joint investigation team formed in 2014 by Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine found the plane was shot down by a Russian missile.

Russia denies involvement

The Russian government denies having lent any support to pro-Russia rebels fighting Ukrainian government troops and also denies any involvement in shooting down MH17.

Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin called MH17's downing a "terrible tragedy" but said that Moscow was not to blame and that there are other explanations for what happened.

The governments of the Netherlands and Australia have said they hold Russia legally responsible.

A couple looks at a tree with the name of a victim of the crash, in Vijfhuizen, the Netherlands, in July 2017. (Remko de Waal/Reuters)

Prosecutors have previously said the missile system that brought down the plane came from the Russian 53rd Anti-Aircraft Brigade, based in the western Russian city of Kursk.

The Netherlands has said Russia has not co-operated with the investigation, and Moscow is not expected to surrender suspects.

Dutch authorities have said suspects may be tried in absentia.