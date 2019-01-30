New
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes off Taiwan
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck off Taiwan on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, shaking buildings in the capital, Taipei, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck off Taiwan on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, shaking buildings in the capital, Taipei, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
The quake struck a depth of 19.8 km about 92 km east of Hualien county, which is on the east coast of the island.
More to come.