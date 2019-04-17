Many feared dead in tourist bus crash in Portugal

Many people were reported killed and others injured after a tourist bus overturned in a coastal town on the Portuguese island of Madeira on Wednesday.

"There are fatalities, but information on the number of victims is still not certain," Filipe Sousa, the mayor of Canico where the accident happened, told the Lusa news agency.

Lusa later reported 28 people were killed, quoting a local politician. German newspaper Bild reported that nine German tourists were among the dead, and Sousa told Lusa all the tourists in the bus were German.

It was not clear if the fatalities occurred only in the bus, or whether pedestrians were also among those killed.

Images on Portuguese media showing an overturned white bus surrounded by firefighters. SIC television said there were 19 ambulances at the scene.

It's believed about 50 people were on the bus.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. local time.