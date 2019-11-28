NYC Thanksgiving parade balloons fly after fears winds would ground them

The beloved balloons were flying, albeit lower than usual, as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade began after an anxious weather watch Thursday morning.

The 93rd event kicked off with a performance by the Broadway cast of Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations.

Astronaut Snoopy, a new version of a longtime parade favourite, was among the giant inflated characters leading the lineup. The latest version of the Charles Schulz character was made to honour the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted before the parade's 9 a.m. ET that the "winds are holding" and the balloons would fly.

If wind speeds reach dangerous levels, the 16 helium balloons — including Smokey Bear and Snoopy — could be brought down to float at a lower level or taken out of the parade. The balloons have only been grounded once for weather-related reasons, in 1971.

The U.S. National Weather Service was projecting sustained winds of up to 39 km/h, with gusts to 64 km/h, during the event.

City rules require balloons to be grounded if sustained winds exceed 37 km/h and gusts exceed 55 km/h.

The parade, one of the Big Apple's most popular events, features about 8,000 marchers, two dozen floats and marching bands, and ends with an appearance from Santa Claus.

Among the performers this year are actor Billy Porter of Pose, Quebec singer Céline Dion, and entertainers Ciara, Kelly Rowland and Idina Menzel.

The character balloons can soar to 16 metres off the ground and as low as three metres.

The rules requiring them to be grounded in high-wind conditions came after wind blew a Cat in the Hat balloon into a lamp-post near Central Park in 1997, critically injuring a woman.

In 2005, eight years after the Cat and the Hat went off course, an M&M's balloon smacked into a lamppost in Times Square, causing cuts and bruises to a woman in a wheelchair and her 11-year-old sister.

In 2017, a gust on an otherwise calm day sent a smaller balloon into a tree branch. That one popped and fell harmlessly onto the crowd.