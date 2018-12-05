France scraps 2019 fuel tax increase for good in face of continued protests
French prime minister confirms it is no longer just 'suspended' for 6 months
In the face of ongoing protests and rioting, the French government now says a planned fuel tax increase that President Emmanuel Macron argued was crucial to fight climate change won't happen at all in 2019.
The government had announced a six-month suspension of the tax just yesterday, the first big policy reversal of Macron's 18-month-old government.
Just 24 hours later, amid continued anger on the streets, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told his fellow lawmakers that "the tax is now abandoned" in the 2019 budget and that the government is "ready for dialogue."
French protesters are welcoming Macron's decision to scrap a fuel tax rise — but say it may not be enough to contain public anger.
Jacline Mouraud, one of the group's self-proclaimed spokespeople, told The Associated Press: "I think it comes much too late."
The so-called "yellow vest" movement was mostly peaceful to begin with. People angry about the planned tax increase donned the yellow emergency vests all French drivers must have in their cars in case of a breakdown and took to the streets in mid-November.
The past two weekends, though, saw outpourings of violence and rioting in Paris, with extreme far-right and far-left factions joining the demonstrations. At least four people died, and police feared more violence would come this Saturday in the French capital.
The six month-suspension announcement did nothing to quell the anger.
Protesters wearing the fluorescent yellow vests continued to block several fuel depots. In the southern city of Marseille, students clashed with police outside a high school. And on a highway near the southern city of Aubagne, protesters took over a toll booth to let vehicles pass for free. They put up a sign by the side of the road reading "Macron dictator."
Mouraud said each of the disparate protesting groups will decide what to do next, but many will probably keep protesting. She says Macron's move on Wednesday night "is on the right path, but in my opinion it will not fundamentally change the movement."
She urged protesters to seize on the French government's weakness to push other demands such as a rise in the minimum wage.
With files from The Associated Press