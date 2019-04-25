Tax cuts for middle-class French workers among measures Macron takes to quell yellow vest protests

French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled long-awaited plans to quell five months of yellow vest protests that have damaged his presidency.

Macron delivered a speech Thursday at the Élysée presidential palace based on three months of national debate aimed at addressing the protesters' concerns about high taxes, high unemployment and stagnant wages through town hall meetings and collecting complaints online.

He announced a series of measures to boost pensions and help single parents and eased rules on referendums, making it easier for people to find an outlet for grievances besides the street protests that have convulsed the country for 23 consecutive weeks.

Macron said he wants to "cut taxes for a maximum number of citizens and especially those who are working, the middle-class."

Too little, too late?

Some critics are likely to dismiss his proposals as too little, too late. The protesters see the centrist Macron, a former investment banker, as leading a French government that favours the rich and want more income equality.

Many French protesters say they can't pay their bills due to the high cost of living.

Macron was going to make his economic announcements last week, but postponed them when the April 15 fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral broke out.

Government spokesperson Sibeth Ndiaye said Macron's party leaders and government officials will meet Monday to figure out the best schedule to implement the new measures.

Macron also vowed to reduce the number of lawmakers and change the parliament's voting system to make it more representative of the diversity of French political parties.